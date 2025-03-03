"Where's your cell phone?"
Rollkommando almost killed the man who uncovered the asylum scandal
An Iraqi man (30) is seriously injured in hospital in Innsbruck. He was brutally beaten with baseball bats by a mobile squad in Zirl, Tyrol (Innsbruck-Land district) on Saturday evening. Almost at the same time, the man had uncovered an asylum scandal.
Serious injuries to the head, eyes and legs - this is the result of the brutal attack by three or four unknown perpetrators. The criminals beat the unsuspecting man with baseball bats in the area of a parking lot on Seefelder Straße in Zirl. One of them also tried to stab the Iraqi man in the chest area with a knife. "They wanted to kill me," the victim is certain.
Woman lured victim into trap
The 30-year-old was obviously lured into a trap. In the Innsbruck hospital on Sunday, he described the dramatic events and the story behind them in an interview with the "Krone" newspaper.
"Last Monday, I received a friend request from a Syrian woman living in Innsbruck," says the man, who does not want to give his name. He accepted the request. The woman, whose Facebook profile was obviously fake, arranged a meeting with the Iraqi, who holds the Red-White-Red Card for highly qualified people.
This was to take place on Saturday in Zirl, around 15 kilometers west of Innsbruck. "She told me that we would meet a friend of hers there," said the man, who was badly affected by the attack.
Second woman was waiting in the parking lot
The Syrian decoy drove to Zirl in the Iraqi's car on Saturday evening. And indeed, the alleged girlfriend of the Syrian woman was waiting there in the last parking lot below the "Kanzelkehre". The duo lured him up a forest path a few meters into the forest to a bench directly above the Seefeld road. Then things got dramatic.
One of them hit my head with the bat, the other hit my left eye. They wanted to kill me.
Das Opfer von Zirl
Rollkommando came out of the forest
"I suddenly heard voices behind me in the forest," says the Iraqi, describing the beginning of the brutal attack. Suddenly, three or four men ran out of the forest and started beating him with baseball bats.
"One of them hit my head with the bat, the other hit my left eye." Practically his entire body became a target for the rabid roll commando.
Also attacked with a knife
"One of them had a knife in his hand and tried to stab me in the chest area," the Iraqi recalls with horror. "I concentrated on this one attacker and tried to fend off the knife attack. Fortunately, I succeeded."
The car was also demolished
The perpetrators, some of whom were masked - according to the Iraqi, they were not nationals - finally let go of him and disappeared - together with the two decoys. As a "bonus", however, they also demolished the victim's car. "I went to the road and stopped a car," the Iraqi describes. A driver raised the alarm and the victim was taken to hospital.
Perpetrators were after the Iraqi's cell phone
The Iraqi cannot explain why he was attacked. The perpetrators stole his wallet and ID, but not his cell phone. He had lost it in the fight to defend himself. And that was probably what the criminals were after. "Where's your cell phone?" they shouted at him several times.
Scandal surrounding emergency sleeping facility uncovered
The cell phone also contained records of abuses at the emergency sleeping facility of the "Tiroler Soziale Dienste (TSD)" in Innsbruck. The man had contacted the "Tiroler Krone" newspaper. The attack occurred practically at the same time as the article about the abuses was published. The police must clarify whether there is a connection with this.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.