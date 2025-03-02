Vorteilswelt
After the match was abandoned

Decision expected from Bregenz tomorrow

Nachrichten
02.03.2025 18:55

After Saturday's match between Bregenz and Liefering was abandoned in the 90th minute with the score at 2-0 to the Vorarlberg side following racist remarks by a spectator, the Black & Whites are awaiting a decision from the league senate.

0 Kommentare

One day after the match against Liefering, in which a spectator who did not belong to the Bregenz camp provoked the match to be abandoned in the 90th minute with the score at 2-0 to the provincial capital by making racist insults towards a visiting player, the Black & Whites are still appalled by what happened, although they can distance themselves from the incident.

"We condemn any form of racism and discrimination, that has no place in soccer," SW sporting director Predrag Zivanovic made clear, "a spectator who is not from the organized fan scene and cannot be associated with our club made this racist statement and that led to the match being abandoned. We hoped until the very end that the game could be finished under fair conditions, but of course we respect the decision and understand FC Liefering. They told us that they couldn't play on and accepted the 3-0 defeat at the green table. To be honest, anything other than this result would be intolerable for us, and we don't see any justification for other sanctions either." The Bregenz sporting director expects a decision from the league as early as today.

Yesterday's game also left its mark on SW coach Regi van Acker. "I've never experienced anything like it in my career," said the Belgian, "it's a shame that a good game had to end like that."

Bregenz coach Regi van Acker also regretted what had happened. (Bild: GEPA)
Bregenz coach Regi van Acker also regretted what had happened.
(Bild: GEPA)

After all, his players had actually earned the win with a strong performance, which was overshadowed by the events in the final phase. "The first 25 minutes in particular were really very good, we put on an incredible amount of pressure," said Van Acker. Daniel Tiefenbach had put Bregenz ahead before the break, and the home side missed several other high-caliber chances. "The only thing missing was the second goal. It was always close, and we were lucky with two chances from Liefering," said the SW coach. Two minutes before the end, substitute Mario Vucenovic brought calm with the 2:0, before the chaos took over and the game ended ingloriously.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Dominik Omerzell
Dominik Omerzell
Kommentare
