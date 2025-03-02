Decision expected from Bregenz tomorrow

"We condemn any form of racism and discrimination, that has no place in soccer," SW sporting director Predrag Zivanovic made clear, "a spectator who is not from the organized fan scene and cannot be associated with our club made this racist statement and that led to the match being abandoned. We hoped until the very end that the game could be finished under fair conditions, but of course we respect the decision and understand FC Liefering. They told us that they couldn't play on and accepted the 3-0 defeat at the green table. To be honest, anything other than this result would be intolerable for us, and we don't see any justification for other sanctions either." The Bregenz sporting director expects a decision from the league as early as today.