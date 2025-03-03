Vorteilswelt
Semmering bargain

Historic green is for sale for 2.67 million

Nachrichten
03.03.2025 06:00

On March 20, Austria's oldest golf course in idyllic Semmering will go under the hammer. "Golf in alpine splendor" - that's what you can read on the website of the renowned golf club. Now, however, the entire course is being auctioned off. Anyone can bid ...

Shares of the entire site still belong to the Presoly family of architects and entrepreneurs from Wiener Neustadt. The rest is shared by the two hoteliers Florian Weitzer and Christian Zeller. Both gentlemen are well-known in Semmering as operators of the "Grand Semmering" hotel and the Südbahnhotel.

The Presolys now want to sell their shares. However, as Weitzer and Zeller did not agree on a joint development of the golf course, Zeller and the Presolys filed an action for partition. Weitzer then applied for the auction.

The golf course even used to belong to the Südbahnhotel. Christian Zeller now holds shares in the "Green", but would of course like to have the entire golf course for his hotel. (Bild: Seebacher Doris)
The golf course even used to belong to the Südbahnhotel. Christian Zeller now holds shares in the "Green", but would of course like to have the entire golf course for his hotel.
Weitzer and Zeller are very interested
Zeller, who is currently making plans to revitalize his Südbahnhotel, would of course like to have the shares in the golf course for himself. "It used to be part of the Südbahnhotel and would be hugely important for the hotel's development," says Zeller. 

But the entire golf course would also be of interest to Weitzer, as he is also planning to revitalize his "Grand Semmering" hotel. However, he does not wish to comment on this matter at the moment.

The auction will now take place on March 20 at the district court in Neunkirchen. Anyone with sufficient small change can bid. The starting price is 2,670,000 euros. And who knows - if two people quarrel, a third will be happy ...

 

 

 

 

 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

