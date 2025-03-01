Marchl plans the Olympic revolution

A mix of judo and weightlifting

The sixth-placed athlete at the 1992 Games in Barcelona already had his fingers in the pie when the sport was on the brink of elimination from the Olympics in 2013. Now he wants the qualifying revolution. "If you miss one date because you're ill, that's it," he criticizes. Marchl has a mix of judo and weightlifting in mind. In addition to World Championship and European Championship placings from different years, six Grand Slam tournaments and the world rankings will determine the participants. There will also be a global wildcard system for those moving up in the field.