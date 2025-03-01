"Bravo! Great!"
Kremlin, Hungary and FPÖ praise Selensky’s expulsion
A rupture has occurred between the USA and Ukraine before the eyes of the world. In Europe, Kiev's back is being strengthened after the unprecedented dispute in the Oval Office. Praise for the US government's brusque approach comes from the Kremlin - and from FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl.
The dismissal of Volodymyr Zelensky from the White House sent shockwaves through Europe. EU chief diplomat Kaja Kallas took the escalation as an opportunity to deny the USA the leading role of the "free world". "It is up to us, the Europeans, to take up this challenge."
NEOS leader Beate Meinl-Reisinger, who will probably represent Austria as Foreign Minister in the future, also felt it was important to clearly name the perpetrators and victims: "Ukraine has been bravely defending itself against the Russian aggressor for over three years. It has been fighting for self-determination and also for our security in Europe. This defensiveness deserves our respect. We stand by Ukraine's side for a just and lasting peace."
Kremlin, Hungary and FPÖ thank the USA
Praise for the brusque approach of Donald Trump and his Vice President JD Vance comes only from the Kremlin, Budapest - and the FPÖ. Following the scandal, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán thanked US President Trump for his commitment to "peace".
"Strong men make peace, weak men wage war", Orbán wrote on X. "Today, President Donald Trump courageously stood up for peace. Even if it was difficult for many to digest," Orbán continued, concluding with the words: "Thank you, Mr. President!" In a letter to EU Council President António Costa, he also threatened to block further aid for Ukraine at the special EU summit on March 6.
FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl clearly also has something to gain from the diplomatic "nuclear bomb" that threatens Europe's security. He praised Trump's behavior in a tweet: There will be no "business as usual" under the US president. "Selenskyj got to feel that from Trump today", explained the libertarian.
European "warmongers" would now be "caught between two stools". Kickl is not talking about Putin in this context, but literally about the EU Commission and governments in the EU countries. They had maneuvered Europe into a dead end with their "talk of unconditional support": "Ruined our economy, destroyed prosperity and burned hundreds of billions of euros."
Vilimsky finds expulsion "great"
Putin confidant Dmitry Medvedev called Zelensky an "ungrateful pig" after the diplomatic day of joy for the Kremlin. The blue EU parliamentarian Harald Vilimsky also liked the scandal: "I would have thrown this guy out with his more than prepotent manner! Bravo." At last "this Selenskyj" is being told off properly! The FPÖ man thinks the expulsion is "great".
What the Kremlin, Hungary and the FPÖ find "great" is keeping the rest of Europe on tenterhooks. An initiative by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni shows just how tense the situation is after the botched meeting in Washington. She proposed an immediate summit between Europe and the USA. "Every division in the West makes us all weaker and favours those who want to bring about the downfall of our civilization," warned Meloni.
