Government will probably be sworn in on Monday morning
The "Zuckerl" coalition will probably be sworn in on Monday morning at 11 am. The new members of the government will speak with Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen at the weekend. There has been no comment from his office so far.
The date for the swearing-in ceremony will only be announced once the NEOS members have approved the new government. Their meeting is on Sunday. For the coalition with the ÖVP and SPÖ to be accepted, two thirds of the more than 1500 registered members must vote in favor. The vote will take place digitally.
The three-party coalition envisages 14 ministries, which is as many as the Nehammer government had at the end. The federal governments under Nehammer and Kurz (both ÖVP) each started with 15 ministries. After Margarete Schramböck resigned as Minister of Economic Affairs, her ministry was abolished and the agendas moved to the Ministry of Labor.
These are the personnel details of the three-party coalition.
The ÖVP and SPÖ now each have six portfolios, with two for the NEOS. Christian Stocker (ÖVP) is planned as head of government, Andreas Babler (SPÖ) as vice-chancellor. Only four people already belong to the government. These are Defense Minister Klaudia Tanner, Interior Minister Gerhard Karner, Agriculture Minister Norbert Totschnig and State Secretary Claudia Plakolm (all ÖVP).
More state secretaries
The new and old ministers will be supported by seven state secretaries. There have not been this many since Federal Chancellor Fred Sinowatz (SPÖ, 1983 to 1986). The federal government usually had two to three state secretaries. The ÖVP and SPÖ each held three posts, the NEOS one.
The governments under Franz Vranitzky (SPÖ) had the most ministries with 16. Since Karl Renner, only the government under Fred Sinowatz had more heads than the current government (23, if the state secretaries are counted).
