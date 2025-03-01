After breathing crisis:
Pope spent quiet night in hospital
Despite a deterioration in his health following a new respiratory crisis, Pope Francis spent a quiet night in the Agostino Gemelli University Hospital in Rome, where he has been receiving treatment since February 14. This is according to official Vatican statements from Saturday morning.
In a bulletin published on Friday evening, the Vatican explained that the Pope had vomited on Friday due to respiratory cramps and that his breathing had deteriorated abruptly. He had therefore been given oxygen.
The prognosis remains cautious, it said. At the same time, it was emphasized that the Pope had not been given artificial respiration, which would be administered via a tube into the windpipe. The bulletin stated: "The Holy Father remained alert and oriented at all times."
"Crisis with bronchospasm" occurred
After undergoing physiotherapy on Friday morning and praying in the chapel in his apartment in the polyclinic, the Pope experienced a "crisis with bronchospasm" at around 2 p.m. on Friday, which led to vomiting and a sudden deterioration in his breathing. However, the 88-year-old was awake and cooperating with treatment.
According to Vatican sources, up to 48 hours are needed to assess the effects of the respiratory crisis on the Pope's state of health. Doctors always point out how dangerous pneumonia is at Francis' age.
The pontiff has now been in hospital for longer than ever before. On March 13, it will be twelve years since the Argentinian Jorge Bergoglio was elected Pope. He was elected head of the Church in March 2013 as the successor to German Pope Benedict XVI. He is now the second oldest pope in history.
Audience on the Holy Year canceled
As expected, an audience on the Holy Year planned for Saturday was canceled due to the hospital stay. It is still unclear whether the Pope will again publish a text for the Angelus prayer on Sunday, as was the case on the past two Sundays. The head of the Catholic Church normally holds the prayer every Sunday at midday from the window of the Apostolic Palace with a view of St. Peter's Square.
On Friday evening, the faithful gathered in St. Peter's Square to pray the rosary for the fifth evening in a row. The rosary was led by Cardinal Víctor Manuel Fernández of Argentina. From Monday, the Vatican had called on the faithful to pray the rosary daily for Francis in St. Peter's Square. Prayers were said for the sick Pope all over the world.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
