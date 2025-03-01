Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Hardly any chances left

Pöltl has to give up playoff hopes with Raptors

Nachrichten
01.03.2025 08:47

The Toronto Raptors may have to give up hope of making the National Basketball Association (NBA) play-in. After a 115:125 loss to the Chicago Bulls, their chances have once again diminished considerably. Jakob Pöltl had ten points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals. The center from Vienna played 22:24 minutes.

0 Kommentare

If they had been successful, the Raptors would have moved to within four wins of the Bulls. And the prospects were good for a long time, as the Canadians had a clear 97:81 lead at the start of the final quarter. However, Toronto let the lead slip and had to go into overtime, ultimately losing by 5:15. Coby White for the home side and Scottie Barnes for the Raptors were the game's top scorers with 24 points each. On Sunday and Tuesday, Pöltl and his colleagues will face the Orlando Magic twice on the road.

Cleveland wins top game in the Eastern Conference
The Cleveland Cavaliers won the top game in the Eastern Conference at the Boston Celtics 123:116 after trailing 3:25 after five minutes. Donovan Mitchell scored 41 points for the NBA leaders, who won for the ninth time in a row. Jayson Tatum's 46 points were not enough for the defending champions.

The Detroit Pistons' run has come to an end. The 119-134 win over the Denver Nuggets ended a run of eight victories. Nikola Jokic stood out for the team from Colorado with a triple-double of 23 points, 17 rebounds and 15 assists, while Jamal Murray was the best scorer with 31 points.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Sudoku
SpieleBild
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf