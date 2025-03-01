Pöltl has to give up playoff hopes with Raptors

If they had been successful, the Raptors would have moved to within four wins of the Bulls. And the prospects were good for a long time, as the Canadians had a clear 97:81 lead at the start of the final quarter. However, Toronto let the lead slip and had to go into overtime, ultimately losing by 5:15. Coby White for the home side and Scottie Barnes for the Raptors were the game's top scorers with 24 points each. On Sunday and Tuesday, Pöltl and his colleagues will face the Orlando Magic twice on the road.