Hardly any chances left
Pöltl has to give up playoff hopes with Raptors
The Toronto Raptors may have to give up hope of making the National Basketball Association (NBA) play-in. After a 115:125 loss to the Chicago Bulls, their chances have once again diminished considerably. Jakob Pöltl had ten points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals. The center from Vienna played 22:24 minutes.
If they had been successful, the Raptors would have moved to within four wins of the Bulls. And the prospects were good for a long time, as the Canadians had a clear 97:81 lead at the start of the final quarter. However, Toronto let the lead slip and had to go into overtime, ultimately losing by 5:15. Coby White for the home side and Scottie Barnes for the Raptors were the game's top scorers with 24 points each. On Sunday and Tuesday, Pöltl and his colleagues will face the Orlando Magic twice on the road.
Cleveland wins top game in the Eastern Conference
The Cleveland Cavaliers won the top game in the Eastern Conference at the Boston Celtics 123:116 after trailing 3:25 after five minutes. Donovan Mitchell scored 41 points for the NBA leaders, who won for the ninth time in a row. Jayson Tatum's 46 points were not enough for the defending champions.
The Detroit Pistons' run has come to an end. The 119-134 win over the Denver Nuggets ended a run of eight victories. Nikola Jokic stood out for the team from Colorado with a triple-double of 23 points, 17 rebounds and 15 assists, while Jamal Murray was the best scorer with 31 points.
