Shouting match as the “atomic bomb” of world politics

"Come back when you are ready for peace"

Here in the Oval Office, the fuse that had been smouldering since Donald Trump's inauguration burned out. Volodymyr Selensky's mistrust of "peace treaties" with Vladimir Putin, Trump's insistence on a solution in order to do business with Putin. In the end, the exchange escalated into a scandal. Trump threw Selensky out of the White House: "Come back when you're ready for peace."