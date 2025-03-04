What does Carinthia’s hospitality industry need, Mr. Sternad?

You recently addressed the issue of sick leave abuse - what solutions do you see for this?

Sick leave is a sensitive issue, but we have to address it openly. Of course, everyone who is ill should be given the time they need to recover - but unfortunately there is also abuse, and this puts a massive strain on our industry. This must not be allowed to jeopardize this social achievement! We are therefore calling for stricter controls and full assumption of costs by the public sector from the fourth day of sick leave.