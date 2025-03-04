Restaurant choice 2025
What does Carinthia’s hospitality industry need, Mr. Sternad?
WK Gastronomy Chairman Stefan Sternad talks to the "Krone" newspaper about reducing bureaucracy, the tax burden and a "gastronomy unbundling package" that should offer prospects again.
"Krone": Mr. Sternad, you are a restaurateur yourself and have been the spokesperson for the Carinthian Chamber of Commerce for over ten years - what problems is the restaurant industry struggling with?
Stefan Sternad: The challenges for our industry are enormous. In addition to rising energy and food prices, bureaucracy is a huge burden on our businesses. According to a recent survey, business owners spend an average of nine hours a week just on bureaucracy - that's valuable time that should actually be spent on the business and the guests. In addition, we are struggling with staff shortages and high non-wage labor costs, which make it difficult to remain competitive.
On average, an entrepreneur spends nine hours a week on bureaucracy. And of every euro paid by the company, only 53 cents end up with the employee - non-wage labor costs should be reduced!
Stefan Sternad, Obmann der Fachgruppe Gastronomie in der Wirtschaftskammer Kärnten
Especially in rural areas, pubs are social meeting places for the population - but the death of pubs is also particularly high there. What can be done about this?
Yes, especially in smaller communities, pubs are the center of social life. But more and more businesses are closing because they can no longer survive economically. The hospitality industry in rural areas must be supported. One option would be to reduce the tax burden on smaller businesses, for example by increasing the flat-rate limit to 650,000 euros.
You keep talking about a "gastronomy unbundling package" - what do you mean by that?
A key point is that profits for investments of up to 100,000 euros per year should be tax and duty-free for five years. This will allow companies to develop, modernize and remain stable in the long term. We are also campaigning for tax exemption for overtime and are calling for tax relief for additional earnings - for example for people who already have a full-time job as well as for pensioners and students.
You recently addressed the issue of sick leave abuse - what solutions do you see for this?
Sick leave is a sensitive issue, but we have to address it openly. Of course, everyone who is ill should be given the time they need to recover - but unfortunately there is also abuse, and this puts a massive strain on our industry. This must not be allowed to jeopardize this social achievement! We are therefore calling for stricter controls and full assumption of costs by the public sector from the fourth day of sick leave.
How can the hospitality industry get back on a stable footing?
Politicians must finally take action. After all, our industry is essential for tourism, the economy and social life.
