After ten years: Gambling licenses expire

Since 2015, the Carinthian Gaming and Slot Machine Act (K-SGAG) has only permitted the operation of gaming machines - outside of casinos such as Casino Velden - on the basis of gaming licenses. In Carinthia, these licenses are now being put out to tender again after ten years - there will be a maximum of three licenses in total. "It is a transparent process that is monitored and assessed by an independent external commission. Player protection and the prevention of addiction among providers are the most important criteria," explains Sebastian Schuschnig, the provincial councillor responsible.