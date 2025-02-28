Man in pool of blood was victim of gunshot attack

The mystery surrounding an 84-year-old man who was found with a serious head wound in Amstetten on December 10 last year seems to have been solved: After it was unclear for a long time whether the injury was a gunshot wound, it is now clear that the pensioner was shot in the open street, apparently by accident, by a stranger with a rifle. A 60-year-old man is said to have fired the gun from his window in the housing estate. The 84-year-old suffered a graze shot and collapsed on the sidewalk, bleeding.