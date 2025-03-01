Men’s Nordic Combined – LIVE from 12 noon

The leader can go into the cross-country race with a six-second cushion, the third-placed athlete has to make up twelve seconds, the maximum gap is 1:30 minutes. The compact format is therefore tailored to the faster cross-country skiers. Lamparter already proved his abilities in the ÖSV team with the compact victory in Schonach in January, and the trail at Granåsen Skisenter should also suit the 23-year-old Tyrolean. "Of course, my goal is to compete for medals," said Lamparter, who emphasized in view of the strong competition: "But it can also happen that a good competition is not enough for a medal."