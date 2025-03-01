Jumping in the ticker:
Men’s Nordic Combined – LIVE from 12 noon
First individual competition for the Nordic combined athletes. The jumping starts at 12 noon, we report live - see ticker below.
Here is the live ticker:
Led by Johannes Lamparter, the red-white-red combined athletes want to strike in the first individual competition at the Nordic World Ski Championships in Trondheim. "We are very confident that we will be able to fight for the medal in every competition," said ÖSV head coach Christoph Bieler ahead of the compact decision on Saturday. Then it is not the points but the placings in the ski jumping that will determine the backlog in the 7.5 km cross-country race.
The leader can go into the cross-country race with a six-second cushion, the third-placed athlete has to make up twelve seconds, the maximum gap is 1:30 minutes. The compact format is therefore tailored to the faster cross-country skiers. Lamparter already proved his abilities in the ÖSV team with the compact victory in Schonach in January, and the trail at Granåsen Skisenter should also suit the 23-year-old Tyrolean. "Of course, my goal is to compete for medals," said Lamparter, who emphasized in view of the strong competition: "But it can also happen that a good competition is not enough for a medal."
Lamparter against Norwegians and Germans
Norwegian combined legend Jarl Magnus Riiber, his compatriot Jens Lurås Oftebro, the two Germans Vinzenz Geiger and Julian Schmid as well as Lamparter will be competing for gold, silver and bronze. Of course, surprises are always possible, and there are also candidates in the ÖSV team. "As a team, we are really well positioned in terms of skiers," emphasized former world champion Lamparter.
Stefan Rettenegger is one of the fastest on the cross-country ski run, and the 23-year-old from Salzburg is aiming for a podium finish for the first time this winter at the season's highlight. "Anything is possible. There's just one small thing missing on the hill, I feel really cool on the cross-country ski run," said the 23-year-old, who won team bronze twice in Planica in 2023. "I can go into the World Championships quite relaxed. I have everything I need, I can only surprise and hopefully take a bit of excess baggage with me."
Compact competition as a "mega show"
Rettenegger has mixed feelings about the compact competition, which was introduced last season. "Basically, it's a very exciting competition, which is very cool for the spectators," said the Pongau native. He is not a big fan of how the backlogs are currently determined. "It doesn't all depend on your own ability, that's not ideal. But it's always a mega show, so it's cool."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
