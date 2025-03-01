Money for the independent scene
Greens call for the end of the “Steiermark Schau”
Fear is spreading among Styrian artists. Since the surprising reappointment of the Kulturkuratorium, which is still causing outrage, there are fears of a cutback - especially in the independent scene. The Greens are now calling for the end of "Steiermark Schau" in order to close funding gaps.
The outrage in the Styrian cultural scene over the "recoloring" of the cultural board of trustees by the new blue-black state government is huge. Just one day after the majority of the 15 members were unexpectedly shown the door, as we reported, the names of the new members were announced on Thursday: They include eight people on ÖVP tickets (including, for example, former state councillor for culture Christian Buchmann) and seven people on FPÖ tickets (including "Bares für Rares" presenter Willi Gabalier and Franz Koiner, head of marketing at Stocker and Ares publishers).
The political opposition reacted with fierce criticism: for SPÖ parliamentary group chairman Hannes Schwarz, it is "a fatal sign for the cultural state of Styria". Green Party culture spokeswoman Veronika Nitsche sees an "attack on the independence of art" and a "fatal signal to all creative artists: Anyone who doesn't fit into the political picture will be replaced."
"Seems like a step towards Hungarian conditions"
The scene itself is also reacting with criticism: "These are methods that we are currently experiencing in America and that I never thought I would have to experience in a country that only recently boasted a reform partnership," says Michaela Leutzendorff-Pakesch from the HOCHsommer Art Festival. Ed. Hauswirth from Theater im Bahnhof: "This is certainly not the great Styrian tradition with Koren, Jungwirth and Strobl that people like to refer to. It seems like a step towards Hungarian or Slovakian conditions."
This "recoloring" is particularly explosive, not least because the independent cultural scene is facing massive financial cuts (IG Kultur speaks of at least two million euros annually). What these cuts will look like and who exactly will be affected - this question is to be answered not least by the Kulturkuratorium, the state's advisory body. One thing is clear, however: the financing of the "big steamers" (Universalmuseum Joanneum and Bühnen Graz) is contractually secured, so for the time being savings can only be made elsewhere.
Greens want the end of the "Steiermark Schau"
Representatives of the independent scene fear that they will be hit hardest. In this regard, the Greens have made a demand: they want to abolish the "Steiermark Schau" in order to have more money available for the independent scene - Nitsche wants to table a motion to this effect in the state parliament: "If millions flow into a single event while money is lacking everywhere else, then something is going wrong," she says. "With the around five million euros that this would free up each year, we could close the funding gap in cultural promotion, implement Fair Pay and sustainably strengthen contemporary art and culture, especially in the regions."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.