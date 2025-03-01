Greens call for the end of the “Steiermark Schau”

Greens want the end of the "Steiermark Schau"

Representatives of the independent scene fear that they will be hit hardest. In this regard, the Greens have made a demand: they want to abolish the "Steiermark Schau" in order to have more money available for the independent scene - Nitsche wants to table a motion to this effect in the state parliament: "If millions flow into a single event while money is lacking everywhere else, then something is going wrong," she says. "With the around five million euros that this would free up each year, we could close the funding gap in cultural promotion, implement Fair Pay and sustainably strengthen contemporary art and culture, especially in the regions."