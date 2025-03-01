A wrong turn with two per mille

The physically superior man not only kicks, shakes and punches the woman, he even inflicts bite wounds on her face and arm. The aggressive man prevents the victim from escaping by locking her in the apartment. A little later, the drunk man forces her to get into the car. During the odyssey, the drunk, who had almost two per mille, loses control of the vehicle, which finally breaks down. Fortunately, no one is injured.