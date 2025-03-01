Trial in Feldkirch
Automatically saved draft
A man from Vorarlberg threatened his wife with the words "I'll stuff the remote control in your mouth, break your legs and beat you if you don't shut up!" in their shared apartment in Hard. But this was not the only incident of this kind.
The accused and his wife now live apart - and for good reason. According to the criminal complaint, things were not going well with the shift worker, who was heavily intoxicated at the time of the incident. When a heated argument between the couple escalated at the beginning of August last year, the 26-year-old victim clearly got the short end of the stick.
A wrong turn with two per mille
The physically superior man not only kicks, shakes and punches the woman, he even inflicts bite wounds on her face and arm. The aggressive man prevents the victim from escaping by locking her in the apartment. A little later, the drunk man forces her to get into the car. During the odyssey, the drunk, who had almost two per mille, loses control of the vehicle, which finally breaks down. Fortunately, no one is injured.
A month later, the defendant had another outburst during an argument. He threatens his wife: "I'll stuff the remote control in your mouth, break your legs and beat you if you don't shut up!" The wife presses charges.
At the trial, the defendant pleaded guilty in full. "I had psychological problems at the time", the 24-year-old explained his aggressive behavior. Judge Theo Rümmele found the man guilty of grossly negligent bodily harm, coercion and dangerous threats and imposed a three-month suspended prison sentence.
He was also fined 7,000 euros and had to pay the victim 2,000 euros in compensation for pain and suffering. In addition, the aggressive ex-spouse must complete an anti-aggression program.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.