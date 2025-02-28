Vorteilswelt
Cooperation in Carinthia

New head for new department at Lienz hospital

Nachrichten
28.02.2025 15:03

The "Orthopaedic Traumatology" department at the East Tyrolean hospital is also changing and merging two existing departments. A certified and renewed cooperation helps with the treatment of seriously injured patients.

From now on, there will no longer be orthopaedics and trauma surgery, but only "orthopaedic traumatology" at the district hospital in Lienz. As in other hospitals, this step was also taken in Lienz at the beginning of the year. Dr. Eduard Sporer, the previous Head of Trauma Surgery, will take over the post.

Even if occasional postponements in trauma surgery are unavoidable, we are trying to keep waiting times for our outpatients and surgical patients as short as possible

Dr. Eduard Sporer

The amalgamation enables better coordination of the operating theaters. However, he points out: "Even if occasional postponements in trauma surgery are unavoidable, we try to keep the waiting times for our outpatients and surgical patients as short as possible". Last year, 29,946 patients were treated as outpatients in the trauma surgery department, a further 2,457 as inpatients and 1,885 underwent surgery.

Cooperation helps severely injured patients
To ensure that the range of services can continue to exist, the entire spectrum of orthopaedic specialties will be added. This ranges from bone fractures to the treatment of hip or shoulder joints and finger joints.

As Lienz is the most exposed hospital in Austria, there is a local trauma center to ensure the treatment of seriously injured patients. There is also cooperation between Carinthia and East Tyrol to ensure that patients with severe traumatic brain injuries or paraplegia can be transferred to Klagenfurt.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Martin Oberbichler
Martin Oberbichler
