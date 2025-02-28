Cooperation in Carinthia
New head for new department at Lienz hospital
The "Orthopaedic Traumatology" department at the East Tyrolean hospital is also changing and merging two existing departments. A certified and renewed cooperation helps with the treatment of seriously injured patients.
From now on, there will no longer be orthopaedics and trauma surgery, but only "orthopaedic traumatology" at the district hospital in Lienz. As in other hospitals, this step was also taken in Lienz at the beginning of the year. Dr. Eduard Sporer, the previous Head of Trauma Surgery, will take over the post.
Even if occasional postponements in trauma surgery are unavoidable, we are trying to keep waiting times for our outpatients and surgical patients as short as possible
Dr. Eduard Sporer
The amalgamation enables better coordination of the operating theaters. However, he points out: "Even if occasional postponements in trauma surgery are unavoidable, we try to keep the waiting times for our outpatients and surgical patients as short as possible". Last year, 29,946 patients were treated as outpatients in the trauma surgery department, a further 2,457 as inpatients and 1,885 underwent surgery.
Cooperation helps severely injured patients
To ensure that the range of services can continue to exist, the entire spectrum of orthopaedic specialties will be added. This ranges from bone fractures to the treatment of hip or shoulder joints and finger joints.
As Lienz is the most exposed hospital in Austria, there is a local trauma center to ensure the treatment of seriously injured patients. There is also cooperation between Carinthia and East Tyrol to ensure that patients with severe traumatic brain injuries or paraplegia can be transferred to Klagenfurt.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.