Wife sounded the alarm
Hiker lost his strength in the thick snow
Someone must have completely underestimated the tour and, above all, the weather conditions: a Dutch holidaymaker got into difficulties while snowshoeing in East Tyrol on Thursday after losing his strength. The rescue chain was set in motion by his wife.
The Dutchman had set off on a snowshoe hike in the Venediger group around midday. The weather conditions were adverse and he was obviously not in good enough shape for the tour.
Emergency call was made by his wife
"Due to heavy snowfall, poor visibility and exhaustion, the 53-year-old finally made an emergency call to his wife, who then immediately alerted the Tyrol control center," reported the police.
The Prägraten mountain rescue team was deployed and used a cable car and skis to reach the Dutchman, who was uninjured but completely exhausted.
Not back down to the valley until Friday
However, he did not return to the valley straight away. "Due to the adverse weather conditions, the 53-year-old was taken to a hut and treated there. He was only brought back down to the valley by cable car on Friday," concluded the investigators.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
