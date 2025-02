Altach is the clear number one in this ranking

Only two clubs have made it into the top half year after year in the last six years since the Bundesliga reform. On the one hand, it was the Rote Bullen from Salzburg, who went on to win the title five times. On the other hand, reigning champions Sturm Graz have always finished in the top six.

Klagenfurt Austria have also never had to play in the qualifying group. After being promoted in the 2021/22 season, the Carinthians made it into the Champions Group three times, although they always finished sixth and last. However, this streak is in danger of coming to an end in the current season: with three rounds to go in the basic round, cult coach Peter Pacult's team are already five points off sixth place in ninth.