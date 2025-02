Defeats for Marco Rossi and Marco Kasper

A special highlight awaits Kasper and his colleagues on Saturday. The Red Wings will play an outdoor game against the Blue Jackets at Ohio Stadium in Columbus and get the chance for revenge. Over 90,000 fans are expected for the game in the football stadium, making it the second-biggest game in NHL history. The record was set on January 1, 2014 with 105,491 spectators at Michigan Stadium in the game between the Detroit Red Wings and the Toronto Maple Leafs.