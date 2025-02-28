Attacked by sharks
Famous dive site becomes a death trap: 2 dead
A fantastic diving destination in the Philippines has become a death trap for two Russian tourists. A group of four divers got caught in strong currents near the island of Verde. One of the divers was also attacked by sharks in this emergency situation.
Verde Island is a particularly popular diving spot - the great biodiversity with numerous endangered species attracts numerous tourists every year. However, due to the strong currents, it is only recommended for advanced divers.
On Thursday, two Russian vacationers paid for a dive in this beautiful area with their lives. The diving group was swept away by strong currents in the waters south of the Philippine capital Manila. According to initial findings, one diver drowned and the other is believed to have been attacked by sharks, as reported by the AP agency with reference to the Philippine Coast Guard.
Images from the coast guard operation:
Diving instructor was able to save himself with two tourists
Two other divers managed to swim back to their boat together with the local diving instructor, explained Captain Airland Lapitan of the Philippine Coast Guard. However, Ilia Peregudin (29) and Maksim Melekhov (39) were less fortunate.
Despite an immediate search by the coast guard and other diving instructors who were nearby, the two could not be rescued. Melechow was found unconscious at sea an hour later, according to reports. Doctors at a hospital in Batangas were later only able to determine his death, the coastguard spokesman explained.
Diver's arm was bitten off by sharks
"The other Russian diver was found when he was attacked by sharks. His right arm was unfortunately severed and the sharks were circling him," Lapitan told AP. "Somehow they managed to pull him away." An investigation was launched after the tragedy - the authorities want to take measures to prevent such fatal incidents in the future.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
