The countries' reactions
Doskozil warns the Zuckerl coalition against “frotzelei”
In an initial reaction, the provincial governors have expressed their support for the government program of the ÖVP, SPÖ and NEOS. Critical voices have come from Burgenland. Hans Peter Doskozil expressed a "certain skepticism" towards the sweetener.
Salzburg's Governor Wilfried Haslauer (ÖVP), currently Chairman of the Governors' Conference, is extending his hand to the new federal government: he wishes the new government every success and "reaffirms the willingness of the Governors' Conference to work together constructively in the interests of our country", said Haslauer.
Upper Austria's Governor Thomas Stelzer (ÖVP) also said that after the long negotiations, it was now "time to act". The main reason for this was "to revitalize and further develop Austria as a location for business, work and innovation. This is also a priority in the new government program."
Skepticism from Burgenland
The Governor of Burgenland, Hans Peter Doskozil (SPÖ), stated that the three-party coalition would be "judged by its actions". At the same time, he emphasized that a government with an austerity programme should also make savings for itself: "The people of Austria would see anything else as a joke."
Doskozil expressed a "certain skepticism" about the stability of the new government - in view of "previous coalition experiences with the ÖVP", he said. As far as content is concerned, the topics of care, health and migration are crucial. For example, clear prospects for sustainable hospital funding are needed.
It must also be ensured that "the budget debacle left behind by the ÖVP" is not resolved on the backs of the population. He therefore intends to keep a close eye on the pension plans in particular. The Burgenland SPÖ provincial party leader criticized the internal SPÖ discussion about appointments: "In my view, it is a matter of course that the party leader chooses his government staff himself. He also bears full responsibility for the success of this team. Public accusations or cross shots are therefore out of place."
Mikl-Leitner emphasizes unity
"We hope that the new federal government will not only tackle the major challenges facing our country, but also get to grips with them," said Johanna Mikl-Leitner (ÖVP), Governor of Lower Austria.
She emphasized that "everything must be done immediately to revive the economy, secure jobs and take action against those unwilling to integrate": "After the protracted, conflict-ridden government negotiations of recent weeks, the three different partners must now pull together and immediately get to work for the future of our country and our children."
Kaiser "cautiously positive", criticism from Kunasek
Carinthia's Governor Peter Kaiser (SPÖ) assessed the government program as "cautiously positive". It contains "some promising approaches to lead Austria economically and socially stable through an unstable world situation", said Kaiser.
He particularly welcomed measures aimed at "securing jobs, making life affordable, further developing social security for all sections of the population and strengthening Austria as a business location".
Once again, taxpayers' money is being thrown out the window.
Mario Kunasek (FPÖ)
Bild: ERWIN SCHERIAU/APA
Styrian FPÖ Governor Mario Kunasek, on the other hand, missed "impulses for the economy and strengthening the federal states" in the program presented, as he stated in a press release. The announcement of a reform process for financial equalization was still very vague - but there urgently needed to be a fair distribution of tasks and budget funds to the provinces.
"The next federal financial equalization must urgently lead to a correction of Styria's financial disadvantage. The supply of funds must be increased and the tasks of the provinces reduced. The provinces and municipalities have already exceeded their financial limits. It is therefore to be hoped that the announced reform group will not get stuck in an armchair circle."
In the area of asylum, there has been a failure to take the Styrian path and make Austria as unattractive as possible for asylum seekers. Instead, asylum seekers are to be integrated from day one, without waiting to see whether they will even receive a residence permit: "Once again, taxpayers' money is being thrown out the window," he said, adding: "With 13 ministers and seven state secretaries, the new federal government will be bigger and more expensive than ever before."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
