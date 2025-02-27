Doskozil warns the Zuckerl coalition against “frotzelei”

It must also be ensured that "the budget debacle left behind by the ÖVP" is not resolved on the backs of the population. He therefore intends to keep a close eye on the pension plans in particular. The Burgenland SPÖ provincial party leader criticized the internal SPÖ discussion about appointments: "In my view, it is a matter of course that the party leader chooses his government staff himself. He also bears full responsibility for the success of this team. Public accusations or cross shots are therefore out of place."