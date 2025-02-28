Defendant beat up his ex in a wheelchair

During the trial, the defendant admits to abusing his "ex! However, he tries to play it down: "Of course it wasn't okay, especially as I knew that she had care level 5 and was dependent on a wheelchair. But we didn't give each other anything. I just put up a fight." He also had an alcohol problem at the time. This prompted Judge Theo Rümmele to ask whether the defendant felt he needed anti-violence training or anti-alcohol therapy. He answered in the negative: "I've got myself under control again."