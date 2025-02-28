Corrosive liquid leaked from truck bed

Leaking barrel disposed of in special container

Firefighters in protective suits opened the tarpaulin of the truck and discovered a leaking 200-liter drum from which the substance, which was now classified as corrosive, was escaping. As an immediate measure, the drum was carefully turned over so that the leakage of the liquid was stopped. Together with hazardous substance specialists from the St. Pölten fire department, the barrel was then loaded into a special container and handed over to a specialist disposal company.