Saalfelden has no money for “House of Music”

Majority decision against project

Now the project is finally off the table: at the municipal council meeting on Monday, the SPÖ, the Greens and parts of the citizens' forum spoke out against it. Reason: Saalfelden has to save money. The costs have now more than doubled from the originally forecast six million euros, according to the head of the town Erich Rohrmoser (SPÖ). Deputy Mayor Thomas Haslinger (ÖVP) rages: "It is incomprehensible to us that investments are being cut but no savings are being made elsewhere."