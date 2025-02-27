Project off the table
Saalfelden has no money for “House of Music”
After years of discussions, the new building project at the large parking lot is finally off the table. The opposition criticizes the mayor's financial policy.
The project at the large parking lot has been under discussion for more than ten years. The green light was given, only for the plans to be rejected and then dug up again. Railroad and civic musicians and the Musikum have long complained about a lack of space. Rehearsals are currently being held at the old farmyard and in the elementary school. The plans with housing, parking and a rehearsal room should have brought relief.
Majority decision against project
Now the project is finally off the table: at the municipal council meeting on Monday, the SPÖ, the Greens and parts of the citizens' forum spoke out against it. Reason: Saalfelden has to save money. The costs have now more than doubled from the originally forecast six million euros, according to the head of the town Erich Rohrmoser (SPÖ). Deputy Mayor Thomas Haslinger (ÖVP) rages: "It is incomprehensible to us that investments are being cut but no savings are being made elsewhere."
The mayor wants to focus on the older generation. "Both are not possible. Either the music house or the expansion of our retirement home Farmach." He points out that the municipality has to close a financial gap due to the majority political decision against building on the Königgründe, where land had already been secured. However, he wants to find an alternative for the bands.
