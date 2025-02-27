A lot of range quickly
Volvo ES90: recharging champion with a large battery
Volvo's electric cars have so far suffered from a manageable charging capacity. The Swedes' new flagship is now leading the industry in this respect.
The brand from Gothenburg is stepping up its game in terms of charging power. The new ES90 luxury saloon is said to be able to charge with up to 350 kW at the DC charging point - putting it in the top group of fast chargers on the market.
This is made possible by the 800-volt battery system used by the Swedes for the first time. Until now, the subsidiary of the Chinese Geely Group has relied on 400-volt technology, which is only half as fast.
As usual, the 350 kW is of course a peak output that is not available for the entire charging process. Nevertheless, charging stops should be very short - Volvo speaks of 20 minutes for charging from 10 to 80 percent. In 10 minutes, electricity flows into the 106 kWh battery for up to 300 kilometers of driving. The total range is given as 700 kilometers.
The ES90 is one of the fastest chargers on the market. The electric crossover from sister company Lotus is at the same level, while the German competition is currently still below the 300 kilometer mark. Even BMW's New Class with 800-volt technology, which has been announced for the fall, is not expected to exceed it.
The ES90 will be launched on the market as an electric alternative to the S90 after the summer. Prices are likely to start above 80,000 euros.
