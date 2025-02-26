Recent liver surgery
“Buffy” star Michelle Trachtenberg: Death at 39
Shortly before the remake of the successful vampire series "Buffy", one of its stars - Michelle Trachtenberg - has died. Fans of the actress had already been very worried about the 39-year-old in recent months.
Her mother Lana found Trachtenberg lifeless in her New York apartment on Monday morning (local time), and the emergency services were apparently unable to do anything. According to "Page Six" and the "New York Post", the actress's death is not classified as suspicious. The 39-year-old had recently undergone an operation - she had to have a liver transplant. An autopsy will now clarify the exact cause of death.
Fans of the 39-year-old had been concerned for some time about Trachtenberg's postings on her Instagram page, as she had appeared very thin and fragile in photos. Trachtenberg only reassured them in January: she was "happy and healthy" and had not had any cosmetic surgery.
Best known from "Buffy" and "Gossip Girl"
Trachtenberg first appeared in front of the camera as a nine-year-old for a Nickelodeon series and made her film debut in 1996 with "Harriet the Spy" - she played the title role. The actress was best known for her roles in "Buffy - Under the Spell of Demons" and "Gossip Girl". The last "Buffy" episodes - in the series Trachtenberg plays the little sister of the title heroine, Dawn Summers - flickered across TV screens in 2003.
The series ran successfully for many seasons from 1997 with Sarah Michelle Gellar in the lead role and is about Buffy, a vampire slayer with mystical powers, who fights dark forces together with her friends.
A new edition of the series is currently in the works - Gellar is also set to play a part. However, the sequel will focus on a younger vampire slayer, according to Deadline, and only a pilot episode is planned for the time being.
Nevertheless, the announcement triggered a shitstorm: fans fear that this would "destroy the Buffy myth forever". Gellar recently responded: "I've always listened to the fans and their desire to return to Buffy's world. But it was something I didn't want to do unless I was sure we were going to do it right. I promise you that we will only go through with the show in the end if it can really be shot on in the right way."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.