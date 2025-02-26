In the main street
Pushy beggars cause displeasure among residents
While the situation on Linzer Landstraße and near the main railway station has calmed down in recent years, the ÖVP of all parties is now pushing for stricter measures against intrusive begging in Urfahr - and promptly calling on the Freedom Party city councillor for security, Michael Raml, to take action.
While the sectoral ban on begging in the city center of Linz and around the main train station, which has been in place since 2016, has helped to curb excessive begging, new challenges are emerging in other parts of the city. In Urfahr in particular, around Hauptstraße and the Lentia shopping center, complaints about intrusive begging are on the rise. Residents, passers-by and business people are reporting increasing nuisance, which is reigniting the debate about extending existing regulations.
ÖVP calls for sectoral ban on begging
VP party leader Michaela Sommer sees an urgent need for action: "The fact that the situation is worsening has already been confirmed to us in discussions with the executive." The Linz ÖVP is therefore calling for a sectoral begging ban for the main street in Urfahr. "We also need a sectoral ban on begging in the main street immediately. It is in the hands of City Councillor for Security Michael Raml to issue a corresponding local police order. But nothing has happened so far - Councillor Raml still seems to be in a security deep sleep," criticizes Sommer.
It is in the hands of the FP City Councillor for Security, Michael Raml, to issue a corresponding local police ordinance. But so far nothing has happened - Councillor Raml still seems to be in a security deep sleep.
Michaela Sommer, Linzer VP-Klubobfrau
Criticism of organized gangs
Sommer emphasizes that the ÖVP is not concerned with discriminating against people in need. Rather, the criticism is directed against organized gangs: "As a city, we naturally continue to look after people on the margins of society. What we don't want in Linz are illegal begging gangs. In the organized clans, especially from Romania, people are often forced to beg. Those who beg on the street usually get nothing from the well-intentioned donations, as they have to hand everything over to dubious backers."
