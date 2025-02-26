Pushy beggars cause displeasure among residents

Criticism of organized gangs

Sommer emphasizes that the ÖVP is not concerned with discriminating against people in need. Rather, the criticism is directed against organized gangs: "As a city, we naturally continue to look after people on the margins of society. What we don't want in Linz are illegal begging gangs. In the organized clans, especially from Romania, people are often forced to beg. Those who beg on the street usually get nothing from the well-intentioned donations, as they have to hand everything over to dubious backers."