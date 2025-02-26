Vorteilswelt
Information requested

Police looking for unknown safe key thief

Nachrichten
26.02.2025 14:29

In December, a previously unknown perpetrator sneaked into a warehouse, stole two safe keys and was surprised by an employee. The police are now asking for information.

0 Kommentare

On December 19 at around 6:05 p.m., an unknown person sneaked into the warehouse of a building through a supplier's entrance and entered a nearby vault unnoticed. There he stole two safe keys before attempting to open several safes. 

Perpetrator left the warehouse unnoticed
Despite his efforts, the perpetrator did not succeed in cracking the safes. During the attempt, he was surprised by an employee of the company. When asked what he was doing in the room, the man stated that he had a job interview. In a careless moment, the thief left the room with the stolen safe keys and headed towards the exit of the building. It was only when the perpetrator had already left the store that the employee and the store manager noticed that the keys had disappeared.

A search was unfortunately unsuccessful.
A search was unfortunately unsuccessful.
(Bild: LPD Kärnten)
The police are asking for help.
The police are asking for help.
(Bild: LPD Kärnten)
The unknown person gained access to a warehouse in December.
The unknown person gained access to a warehouse in December.
(Bild: LPD Kärnten)

A manhunt was then immediately launched, but was unsuccessful. "Based on the facts of the case, the public prosecutor's office in Klagenfurt issued an order to search for persons by publishing photographs of the unknown perpetrator," said the police.

Information in this regard will be accepted at the St. Ruprechterstraße police station in Klagenfurt on 059133/2585.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

