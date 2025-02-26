Information requested
Police looking for unknown safe key thief
In December, a previously unknown perpetrator sneaked into a warehouse, stole two safe keys and was surprised by an employee. The police are now asking for information.
On December 19 at around 6:05 p.m., an unknown person sneaked into the warehouse of a building through a supplier's entrance and entered a nearby vault unnoticed. There he stole two safe keys before attempting to open several safes.
Perpetrator left the warehouse unnoticed
Despite his efforts, the perpetrator did not succeed in cracking the safes. During the attempt, he was surprised by an employee of the company. When asked what he was doing in the room, the man stated that he had a job interview. In a careless moment, the thief left the room with the stolen safe keys and headed towards the exit of the building. It was only when the perpetrator had already left the store that the employee and the store manager noticed that the keys had disappeared.
A manhunt was then immediately launched, but was unsuccessful. "Based on the facts of the case, the public prosecutor's office in Klagenfurt issued an order to search for persons by publishing photographs of the unknown perpetrator," said the police.
Information in this regard will be accepted at the St. Ruprechterstraße police station in Klagenfurt on 059133/2585.
