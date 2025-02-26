Police looking for unknown safe key thief

Perpetrator left the warehouse unnoticed

Despite his efforts, the perpetrator did not succeed in cracking the safes. During the attempt, he was surprised by an employee of the company. When asked what he was doing in the room, the man stated that he had a job interview. In a careless moment, the thief left the room with the stolen safe keys and headed towards the exit of the building. It was only when the perpetrator had already left the store that the employee and the store manager noticed that the keys had disappeared.