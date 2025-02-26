1000 euro reward for a clue to the perpetrator

The dog's owner had not managed to catch the piece of meat in her dog's mouth in time. A short time later, the animal was in a bad way, showing clear symptoms of poisoning. The four-legged friend's state of health became increasingly critical and eventually the dog even died. The woman reported the matter to the police - and indeed, other, apparently prepared meat baits were found along the path in question. They have now been taken to the forensic institute for examination. There is still no trace of the perpetrator.