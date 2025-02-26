Lure attack
1000 euro reward for a clue to the perpetrator
Following the fatal bait attack on a dog in Götzis (Vorarlberg), an animal welfare organization wants to help solve the case.
The case has caused fear and horror among dog owners: last Sunday, a dog that was being walked by its owner found something edible on the street. The four-legged friend immediately grabbed the supposed treat and devoured it.
The dog's owner had not managed to catch the piece of meat in her dog's mouth in time. A short time later, the animal was in a bad way, showing clear symptoms of poisoning. The four-legged friend's state of health became increasingly critical and eventually the dog even died. The woman reported the matter to the police - and indeed, other, apparently prepared meat baits were found along the path in question. They have now been taken to the forensic institute for examination. There is still no trace of the perpetrator.
Reward offered
The German animal welfare organization Peta has now stepped in to help get things moving. It has announced a reward of 1000 euros for information leading to the "legally binding conviction of the person or persons responsible". Witnesses who have observed anything suspicious in the past few days are asked to contact the police by telephone on 0711-8605910 or by email to the animal rights organization - anonymously if they wish. "The unknown person who allegedly poisoned the dog must be found and stopped as quickly as possible," emphasizes Peta expert Björn Thun.
