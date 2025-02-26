Vorteilswelt
Jet crosses runway

Video: Chicago narrowly avoids plane crash

Nachrichten
26.02.2025 12:00

It is only thanks to the quick-witted reaction of the pilots of an approaching airliner that a catastrophic plane crash did not occur in Chicago. A video shows the anxious seconds.

With this take-off maneuver, two Southwest Airline pilots probably saved the lives of more than 100 people: At the last second and at an approach speed of around 250 km/h, they saw a small private jet suddenly cross the runway from the left. Shortly before touching down, the pilots of the Boeing 737-800 gave full thrust, pulled the plane up into the air and flew over the crossing private jet. A video (see above) shows the dangerous incident on Tuesday.

Dangerous collision course at Chicago Midway Airport
Dangerous collision course at Chicago Midway Airport
(Bild: Stream Time Live)

Shortly afterwards, the commercial airliner reorganized itself into the landing sequence and touched down safely. Alongside O'Hare, Chicago Midway is the smaller of the city's two airports, from which mainly regional flights operated by low-cost airlines fly.

Small jet to blame
In an initial statement, the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said that the small private jet was not authorized to cross the runway. "It is of the utmost importance that pilots follow the instructions of air traffic controllers," said Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, who had just been nominated by President Trump. "If not, they will lose their licenses." 

Just a few weeks ago, a serious collision occurred in Washington D.C. during the landing of an airliner. Around 70 people were killed in the collision with an army Black Hawk helicopter. Just a week ago, a Delta Airlines plane crashed into the runway in Canada, overturned and burst into flames. All occupants survived the heavy crash landing.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
