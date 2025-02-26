Video: Chicago narrowly avoids plane crash

With this take-off maneuver, two Southwest Airline pilots probably saved the lives of more than 100 people: At the last second and at an approach speed of around 250 km/h, they saw a small private jet suddenly cross the runway from the left. Shortly before touching down, the pilots of the Boeing 737-800 gave full thrust, pulled the plane up into the air and flew over the crossing private jet. A video (see above) shows the dangerous incident on Tuesday.