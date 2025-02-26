Critical but stable: Pope had a quiet night

Telephone calls to Gaza

Despite his illness, the Pope continued to telephone the parish in Gaza, as he had done every afternoon since the outbreak of the war. "As the parish of the Holy Family in Gaza, we are always happy and moved to hear his voice. It gives us so much comfort. It is a great joy, even in the midst of so many trials, to know that the Holy Father continues to think and pray for peace in Gaza despite his delicate state of health," said the local parish priest, Father Gabriel Romanelli.