Critical but stable: Pope had a quiet night
Pope Francis spent a quiet night and is resting. There was no acute shortness of breath, as was the case last week. His blood values remain stable.
The Pope's state of health, who has been in the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome since February 14, remains critical but stable, the Vatican said on Tuesday evening.
On Tuesday, the Pope underwent a computerized tomography scan of his lungs.
Cardinals at his bedside
He received the Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin and Substitute Edgar Peña Parra. Francis also convened a consistory for the canonization of two blessed saints.
Telephone calls to Gaza
Despite his illness, the Pope continued to telephone the parish in Gaza, as he had done every afternoon since the outbreak of the war. "As the parish of the Holy Family in Gaza, we are always happy and moved to hear his voice. It gives us so much comfort. It is a great joy, even in the midst of so many trials, to know that the Holy Father continues to think and pray for peace in Gaza despite his delicate state of health," said the local parish priest, Father Gabriel Romanelli.
Rosary again
On Tuesday evening, the faithful gathered for the second evening in a row in St. Peter's Square to pray the rosary, which was led by Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle from the Philippines. From Monday, the Vatican had called on the faithful to pray the rosary daily for Francis in St. Peter's Square.
No taboo: no secrecy about health
For centuries, it was one of the biggest taboos: in the Vatican, the health of popes was a well-kept secret. Talking about the Holy Father's condition was considered profane. With Francis, the Vatican is taking a new path.
Pope does not want fake news
The transparency is entirely in keeping with Francis' open communication style and represents a clear departure from the Vatican's traditional secrecy. Francis' attending physician, Sergio Alfieri, has been personally instructed by the Holy Father to provide information on a daily basis "without holding anything back". In this way, the pontiff wants to counteract the spread of false information, so-called fake news.
