For the third time
21-year-old fell asleep with food on the stove
A 21-year-old from Carinthia fell asleep while cooking in front of the TV on Monday night. The fire department had to rescue him from his smoke-filled apartment. This was actually the third time this had happened to the young man.
At around 00:50 on Wednesday night, a young man was preparing a meal in his apartment in the district of Spittal an der Drau. "During the cooking process, he fell asleep in front of the television in the living room", according to the police.
The food on the stove began to smoke, causing the fire alarm to go off. An attentive neighbor heard the alarm signal, rang the doorbell and alerted the fire department after no one opened the door.
Emergency services had to break down the door
The Radenthein and Untertweng volunteer fire departments arrived with four vehicles and forced the door open. They found the 21-year-old asleep and brought him to safety. He was taken to Spittal an der Drau Hospital with suspected smoke inhalation. The fire department ventilated the apartment to remove the smoke.
