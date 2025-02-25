from a patron
Residence Gallery receives an imperial donation
The twelve works by Emperor Franz Joseph's court painter were painstakingly restored before being put on public display. Some of them are already on display in the Residence Gallery.
"The Residence Gallery has a remarkable collection of 19th century Austrian portrait painting. Anton Einsle as court painter to Emperor Franz Joseph was not previously represented in it," enthuses Andrea Stockhammer, Director of the Domquartier. Since Tuesday, the museum has been in possession of no fewer than twelve works by the Viennese painter.
This is thanks to the patron Anna Szalay. Her late husband was a direct descendant of Anton Einsle. For decades, the family kept the paintings at home with the utmost care. Szalay justifies the decision to give the valuable paintings to the Residenzgalerie with her conviction that "art should not remain hidden, but should be seen and experienced".
Before the paintings could actually be shown in the Residenzgalerie, a few restoration measures had to be taken. For example, dirt and stains were carefully removed. It was also possible to restore around 40-year-old original frames for two of the paintings. A real test of patience: the decorative fragments of the frames were broken into several pieces.
The result can be seen for yourself from June 6 in the special exhibition "Face to Face - Austrian Portrait Painting of the 19th Century" in the Residenzgalerie. Two other paintings from the donation, "Apostles" and "David with the Head of Goliath", are on display in the current collection presentation until May 12.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.