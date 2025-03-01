Carinthian pub election enters the next round

"Award was a motivational boost"

Almost a year later, Matthias Spieß from Seewirt am Maltschacher See is still proud to have won the national award and the title of "Inn of the Year 2025": "It was a really nice recognition, especially because our guests voted so diligently," says the innkeeper, whose team has been bursting with motivation ever since: "The bar has always been high for us, but now it's even higher," smiles Spieß. The multiple sommelier saw the award as a platform: "To continue to improve."