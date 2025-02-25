Fire in the kitchen
Unconscious woman rescued from burning apartment
Smell of burning on the third floor of a residential complex in Baden - neighbors immediately alerted the fire department. Because people were still suspected to be in the burning rooms, the emergency services broke down the door. Not a second too soon: the occupant had already lost consciousness.
The emergency services were called to a room fire in the center of Baden. The smell of smoke could be detected on the third floor. As residents suspected that someone might still be in the affected apartment, two breathing apparatus teams immediately set out to search for people in danger. Firefighters also peered through the windows from the turntable ladder.
Woman tracked down with thermal imaging camera
However, access to the burning rooms was initially blocked for the firefighters. Therefore, the massive apartment door first had to be forced open with a hydraulic spreader. The smoke-filled rooms could then be searched with a thermal imaging camera. Near the source of the fire in the kitchen area, the emergency services came across an unconscious woman lying on the floor.
Victim flown to hospital by helicopter
The victim was immediately taken outside via the stairwell and handed over to the emergency doctor. After first aid, a rescue team transported the woman to the emergency helicopter, as it was unable to land at the scene immediately. In the meantime, the firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire in the kitchen.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.