Meghan copied Pam Anderson for her show!

The time has finally come next week: Duchess Meghan's new show "With Love, Meghan" launches on Netflix. But even before the big premiere, there is a lot of excitement surrounding the lifestyle series. Because fans are certain: Prince Harry's wife has copied - and from a real Hollywood star of all people!
With her new Netflix show "With Love, Meghan" and her renamed brand "As Ever", Duchess Meghan wants to finally ascend to the Olympus of lifestyle queens and show her approachable side. But shortly before the start of the show at the beginning of March, the 43-year-old has come in for a lot of criticism.
New cooking show by Anderson
The accusation: the ex-actress is said to have brazenly cribbed the idea for the show from none other than Hollywood icon Pamela Anderson!
The 57-year-old has her own cooking series on Canadian television this week called "Pamela's Cooking With Love". But it's not just the title of the two cooking shows that are similar. As fans have noticed on social media, the trailers for the two shows also have striking similarities.
Is it all just a rip-off?
Anderson enthuses in her show: "I love to cook", and shows herself not only in a rustic kitchen, but also laughing in her garden.
"I've always loved taking something ordinary and upgrading it," explains Meghan in the trailer for her show, while she stands in the kitchen with a smile on her face or picks fresh ingredients from her garden. It's worth noting that while Anderson's trailer was released in October, Meghan's only went online at the beginning of the year.
And even the common thread of the shows is similar: both Anderson and the Duchess of Sussex invite friends to their homes to try out new recipes.
"Exact copy!"
"The whole concept is strikingly similar," one X user immediately noted. Another agreed. "Markle's show is an exact copy of Pamela Anderson's cooking and entertaining show. Watch the trailer!"
Royal fans are even taking to YouTube to discuss Meghan's allegedly cheeky theft of ideas. The Duchess of Sussex's show is "unoriginal" and full of "self-indulgent monologues about finding yourself through food". Furthermore, Anderson doesn't need to "play the victim" or "cry on camera", the clip continues. Because, unlike Meghan, she is "authentic" and "really cool".
Not the first time ...
This is not the first time that Duchess Meghan has been accused of copying from others. For example, her new brand name "As Ever" caused horror at a small family business with an almost identical name. And the mayor of Porreres, a town on Mallorca, accused the 43-year-old of serious plagiarism because of the new logo for her lifestyle brand.
