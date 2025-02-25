Police glad that Kickl is not coming as chancellor

The meeting in the Innviertel is one of the fixed points in the Freedom Party's calendar: launched in 1992 under the then FPÖ chairman Jörg Haider, the Political Ash Wednesday is taking place for the 31st time in the Jahnturnhalle in Ried. Everyone who is anyone in the blue party is there - and if the coalition negotiations with the ÖVP had been successful, for the first time with a Federal Chancellor as the main speaker.