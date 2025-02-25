Ash Wednesday meeting
Police glad that Kickl is not coming as chancellor
The tradition would have continued even if Herbert Kickl had been Chancellor: In a week's time, the Freedom Party will meet in Ried im Innkreis for a political Ash Wednesday. Naturally, harsh words are used and political opponents are insulted. But the police breathe a sigh of relief that Kickl is not in power.
The meeting in the Innviertel is one of the fixed points in the Freedom Party's calendar: launched in 1992 under the then FPÖ chairman Jörg Haider, the Political Ash Wednesday is taking place for the 31st time in the Jahnturnhalle in Ried. Everyone who is anyone in the blue party is there - and if the coalition negotiations with the ÖVP had been successful, for the first time with a Federal Chancellor as the main speaker.
FPÖ chairman Herbert Kickl will nevertheless be in Ried on Wednesday, March 5 - and is expected to deliver a complete reckoning with the ÖVP and the other parties.
"The additional effort would have been enormous"
In terms of security and the necessary personal protection, the police and the State Office for State Protection and Counter-Extremism - an offshoot of the Directorate for State Protection and Intelligence Services - are not unhappy that Kickl is not coming as Chancellor.
"The additional effort would have been enormous. Such events with such polarizing political personalities are delicate enough as it is. If the speaker had also been the Austrian head of government, even more barriers, surveillance and checks would have been necessary," says an official familiar with the preparations for the meeting in the Innviertel region.
There were indications of demonstrations in advance, and a good 2,500 people will be attending the Freedom Rally, who will need to be protected. State and private security services will therefore have plenty to do even without an FPÖ chancellorship. According to the regional party, all tickets are sold out.
In addition to Herbert Kickl, blue-ribbon figures such as General Secretaries Michael Schnedlitz and Christian Hafenecker are also expected to attend. In addition to Kickl, Manfred Haimbuchner and host and FPÖ-Ried leader Thomas Dim will also be speaking on the podium.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.