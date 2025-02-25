Animal drama
Shepherd dog “Enzo” was just a heap of misery
"Enzo was a pitiful heap of misery and we had to help him urgently." This is how Pfotenhilfe boss Johanna Stadler describes what she thought when she first saw the sick and neglected German shepherd. An animal drama that didn't have to be.
An attentive animal lover had approached a man in Braunau with a very thin, limping German shepherd dog full of eczema and hardly any fur, saying that it urgently needed to see a vet. However, the man only replied that she should leave him alone. She followed him to the car and photographed the dog and the license plate, reports dei Pfotenhilfe.
Still left in the lurch
The animal welfare authorities alerted by Pfotenhilfe then imposed conditions for urgent medical treatment of the German shepherd named Enzo. However, the owner continued to abandon the dog despite his pain, according to the animal welfare organization. He was therefore ordered by the authorities to immediately hand over the seven-year-old male shepherd to the Pfotenhilfe animal shelter. After a short period of resistance, Enzo was then taken over on site under official supervision.
"Very emaciated and weakened"
Pfotenhilfe boss Johanna Stadler had tears in her eyes when Enzo arrived: "In addition to the massive loss of fur, he was already very emaciated and weakened. His severely inflamed skin was so itchy that he was constantly scratching himself. Enzo was a pitiful heap of misery and we had to help him urgently." The vet determined that it was the painful, inflammatory skin disease demodicosis, which is caused by mites.
Enzo's fur is already sprouting again and he looks much better. But I can't understand how a family member can suffer like this for such a long time. And I also don't understand why nobody reported it earlier!
Tierschützerin Johanna Stadler
Enzo has to be treated regularly with miticide and washed with special shampoo. The animal keepers try to slowly increase his weight with high-energy food. The German shepherd also suffers from severe osteoarthritis due to his breeding and is constantly being treated for this.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.