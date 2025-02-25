Shepherd dog “Enzo” was just a heap of misery

"Very emaciated and weakened"

Pfotenhilfe boss Johanna Stadler had tears in her eyes when Enzo arrived: "In addition to the massive loss of fur, he was already very emaciated and weakened. His severely inflamed skin was so itchy that he was constantly scratching himself. Enzo was a pitiful heap of misery and we had to help him urgently." The vet determined that it was the painful, inflammatory skin disease demodicosis, which is caused by mites.