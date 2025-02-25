More time in front of a screen makes people more short-sighted

Risk doubles with four hours of "screen time"

The main result: with an additional hour of screen time, the risk of becoming short-sighted increased by 21 percent. While one hour of "screen time" per day had hardly any effect, the frequency of myopia increased by up to 97 percent, i.e. doubled, up to four hours a day in front of the screen of the various devices. Only then did the dose-response relationship flatten out. One hour more in front of a screen also led to a 54 percent faster development of short-sightedness.