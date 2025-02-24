Meghan's bullying scandal
Ex-advisor would make allegations public again
Four years after his departure from the royal family, Jason Knauf, once a close adviser to the Prince and Princess of Wales and the Sussexes, has broken his silence - and remains adamant about his accusations against Meghan Markle that she bullied at least two members of staff "out of the royal family".
In a TV interview with "60 Minutes Australia", he makes it clear: "I wouldn't change anything - and I don't regret anything!" Knauf had already written an explosive internal email in 2018 in which he accused Meghan of harassing two employees. These allegations became public in 2021 - shortly before Meghan and Harry's explosive Oprah interview.
Knauf's scathing words in the email: "The Duchess seems intent on always having someone in her sights. I am very concerned that she has ousted two PAs from the household. The treatment was totally unacceptable!" The outcome of an internal investigation was never made public by the British royal family.
"Sometimes you have to take your own medicine"
Knauf, who worked as a press officer for Harry & Meghan, admitted that the fuss surrounding his leaked emails wasn't easy for him. "Sometimes you have to take your own medicine" But his stance remains unchanged: "You can't choose to only take the bright side of a job - that goes for everyone, including the royals!"
Praise for William - a jab at Harry?
While Knauf publicly denounces Meghan, he speaks highly of Prince William and Princess Kate, with whom he is still close friends: "Working for him and Kate was the honor of my life." A clear dig at Harry?
He calls the estrangement of the brothers "hard and sad", but notes that William made a conscious decision to remain private about the matter - unlike his brother! Knauf's relationship with William is considered to be very close. The heir to the British throne even informed him personally about Princess Kate's cancer. In the interview, Knauf says that he has never "seen him so devastated".
