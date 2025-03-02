Lenny Kravitz: “I am an ambassador of love”

You emphasized in an interview that the album title "Blue Electric Light" stands for the energy that feeds you in everyday life. Can you elaborate on that?

I get my energy directly from God and from life itself. I am grateful for this life and the creativity that I have been given. Above all, I am grateful that I am still so inspired and hungry for more. I know a lot of musicians who have been in the business as long as I have or longer and some of them have lost the spark more often than not. They get jaded or lose their energy. I still feel like I did when I was a teenager. There are no signs of fatigue, just anticipation and excitement. When I wake up, I know that something is going to happen today. I have no idea what yet, but something is happening - and that leaves me excited.