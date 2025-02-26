Mental fitness
How martial arts leads to more mental strength
This form of training is not only used for self-defense or to improve physical fitness, but also promotes mental strength, discipline and concentration. Regular training helps to reduce stress, increase self-confidence and master everyday challenges more calmly.
We all struggle every day. Against the pressure to succeed, frustration, fears, heteronomy, perceived weaknesses, stress, but also with ourselves. But only those who remain calm and are self-aware can stand up for themselves. However, self-confidence is not innate, but can be trained - for example through martial arts such as Shinergy (a special martial art developed by martial arts world champion Ronny Kokert in Vienna) and kickboxing. This not only improves physical skills, but also the psyche.
Better control of fears and emotions
These styles are offered at the Viennese martial arts club "KampfKunstKörper". The club deliberately cultivates a respectful, supportive atmosphere, as trainer Tom Höfer, who works full-time as a psychotherapist, explains. This environment offers a safe space, particularly for people suffering from anxiety disorders, trauma-related disorders or depression.
Mareike Appel, kickboxing world and European champion and also a trainer at the club, therefore usually offers several variations of an exercise to choose from. "The trainees decide for themselves how much physical contact or hardness they want," she explains. You have to feel yourself, be aware of your own limits and those of your opponent and communicate them clearly. You can always say "stop" or "less".
As Tom Höfer goes on to explain, many people with psychological problems have experienced physical or emotional boundary violations. They often find it difficult to perceive themselves, set boundaries and regulate themselves. They feel at the mercy of challenging situations and freeze, remaining in a state of inner alarm.
Learning defense techniques conveys a feeling of security and control, which can have a positive effect on self-confidence. Those who practise setting boundaries and sending clear signals when someone crosses them in the protected environment of training can also show their counterparts in other areas of life that they will not be intimidated.
Staying calm and focused under pressure
Martial arts also help to build stress resistance, i.e. to increase mental resilience. Through repeated training in controlled stress situations and through mindfulness and concentration exercises in meditation, those affected learn to be more aware of and regulate their physical reactions.
