Argument outside a betting café: Drunk man pulls out a knife

An argument quickly turned into a dangerous confrontation on Sunday evening at around 8.15 pm in Klagenfurt. A couple from Klagenfurt and a 26-year-old from Klagenfurt got into an argument in front of a betting café. "The 26-year-old man took out a folding knife and threatened to kill the 52-year-old woman," the police reported. "He also pushed her to the ground twice, injuring her body."