With combined brotherly strength to stay in the league

Gabriel and Jonas live with colleague Felix Bernkop-Schnürch, who all started at Fünfhaus and finished sixth at the U20 European Championships last year, in a shared flat near the Stadthalle. "There are a few training things and balls lying around." The fourth Kofler is a great role model: Elias, Green champion with Samuel and Gabriel in 2023, now captain of Potsdam in the German Bundesliga. "It's nice to see him playing against the best in the world." And you could even experience this live at Christmas when you came to watch Eli. The fighter has also been a fixture in the national team since the World Cup in January.