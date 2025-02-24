West Vienna's Koflers
With combined brotherly strength to stay in the league
They are 19, development talents and one thing above all: brothers! Gabriel and Jonas Kofler play together at West Wien and want to get the promoted team off the bottom of the table and secure their place in the league. It goes without saying that the "handball-crazy" extended family is also excited.
Six siblings. All of them play handball. And with Gabriel and Jonas, two brothers from the "Kofler dynasty" play for West Vienna! "I play a lot, have responsibility and am a leader. But it's not easy as a young player," says Gabriel, who was the only one to play in the brothers' showdown at home against Schwaz. Jonas, who is also 19 years young and has been building up, was recently sick in bed for a week. Samuel, a member of the Tyrolean squad, is suffering from a slipped disc. "Still nice to see his brother," said a delighted Gabriel, who scored four times in the 26:35 defeat in Stadthalle B.
How does the junior team player see the situation in the Champions League last place? "Not good. It's not easy. We're starting to have doubts - of course, when you lose so much." Nevertheless, Roland Marouschek's promoted team and cup winners still have their sights set on staying in the league. "We know how good we are in principle, but we have to find our rhythm. The season is far from over. I'm convinced that we can do it."
Gabriel and Jonas live with colleague Felix Bernkop-Schnürch, who all started at Fünfhaus and finished sixth at the U20 European Championships last year, in a shared flat near the Stadthalle. "There are a few training things and balls lying around." The fourth Kofler is a great role model: Elias, Green champion with Samuel and Gabriel in 2023, now captain of Potsdam in the German Bundesliga. "It's nice to see him playing against the best in the world." And you could even experience this live at Christmas when you came to watch Eli. The fighter has also been a fixture in the national team since the World Cup in January.
