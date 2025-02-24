Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

West Vienna's Koflers

With combined brotherly strength to stay in the league

Nachrichten
24.02.2025 10:41

They are 19, development talents and one thing above all: brothers! Gabriel and Jonas Kofler play together at West Wien and want to get the promoted team off the bottom of the table and secure their place in the league. It goes without saying that the "handball-crazy" extended family is also excited. 

0 Kommentare

Six siblings. All of them play handball. And with Gabriel and Jonas, two brothers from the "Kofler dynasty" play for West Vienna! "I play a lot, have responsibility and am a leader. But it's not easy as a young player," says Gabriel, who was the only one to play in the brothers' showdown at home against Schwaz. Jonas, who is also 19 years young and has been building up, was recently sick in bed for a week. Samuel, a member of the Tyrolean squad, is suffering from a slipped disc. "Still nice to see his brother," said a delighted Gabriel, who scored four times in the 26:35 defeat in Stadthalle B.

Jonas and Gabriel Kofler (right) with their "Tyrolean" brother Samuel. (Bild: West Wien)
Jonas and Gabriel Kofler (right) with their "Tyrolean" brother Samuel.
(Bild: West Wien)

How does the junior team player see the situation in the Champions League last place? "Not good. It's not easy. We're starting to have doubts - of course, when you lose so much." Nevertheless, Roland Marouschek's promoted team and cup winners still have their sights set on staying in the league. "We know how good we are in principle, but we have to find our rhythm. The season is far from over. I'm convinced that we can do it."

Elias Kofler is now a member of the national team. (Bild: EPA)
Elias Kofler is now a member of the national team.
(Bild: EPA)

Gabriel and Jonas live with colleague Felix Bernkop-Schnürch, who all started at Fünfhaus and finished sixth at the U20 European Championships last year, in a shared flat near the Stadthalle. "There are a few training things and balls lying around." The fourth Kofler is a great role model: Elias, Green champion with Samuel and Gabriel in 2023, now captain of Potsdam in the German Bundesliga. "It's nice to see him playing against the best in the world." And you could even experience this live at Christmas when you came to watch Eli. The fighter has also been a fixture in the national team since the World Cup in January.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Christian Mayerhofer
Christian Mayerhofer
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Sudoku
SpieleBild
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf