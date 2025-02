Garbage on the A9: nine young suspects charged

14 crimes, thousands of euros in damage

The nine suspects are between 17 and 23 years old and from the Leibnitz district. They could be responsible for a total of 14 crimes: "Between May 2024 and January 2025, the Leibnitz residents allegedly drilled open four vehicle tanks and stole several hundred liters of fuel. They are said to have stolen tires, rims and body parts from three parked vehicles," the police report.