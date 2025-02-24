Vorteilswelt
Background unclear

Explosion at the Russian consulate in Marseille

Nachrichten
24.02.2025 10:15

On the third anniversary of the start of Moscow's war of aggression against Ukraine, there was an explosion at the Russian Consulate General in the French city of Marseille. According to initial information, there should be no injuries.

Two explosive devices were thrown against a wall outside, one exploded, said a police spokesman. There were no injuries. The perpetrator fled after the morning attack.

The police were unable to provide any further details about the explosive devices. They also initially said nothing about a possible motive. Local media had previously reported that a bang was heard near the consulate and that the fire department was on the scene.

Moscow calls for clarification and protection
The Russian Foreign Ministry in Moscow called on the French authorities to launch an investigation and fully clarify the explosions. There are signs of a terrorist attack, said spokeswoman Maria Zakharova. France must also take steps to improve the security of Russian diplomatic missions abroad.

The Russian news channel RBK reported that Consul General Stanislaw Oranski had stated that there had been a detonation inside the consulate building. However, there was no independent confirmation of this, at least initially.

