15-year-old chased the bike thief on his moped

Police ask for information

The alleged bicycle thief could not be found during the search. The police are asking for information on the following description of the perpetrator: about 40 years old, 1.70 - 1.80 m tall, sturdy build, German with an accent, wearing a black jacket and a gray cap, under the jacket he was wearing a black hooded sweater, the hood he was wearing over the cap. The man said he was on his way to work. The Bad Reichenhall police are looking for information.