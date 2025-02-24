Perpetrator escapes again
15-year-old chased the bike thief on his moped
A 15-year-old from Bad Reichenhall showed particular courage at the weekend in Salzburg: while out for a spin on his moped, he spotted a friend's stolen mountain bike and immediately set off in pursuit of the perpetrator ...
An alleged bicycle thief had an unusual experience in Bad Reichenhall on Sunday afternoon. A 15-year-old from Reichenhall was riding his moped. A man was riding along the cycle path on his buddy's stolen mountain bike.
The Bad Reichenhall police said: "As the teenager was sure that it was the stolen bike, he boldly approached the man near the traffic circle. The man was initially unimpressed by the approach and continued in the direction of Nonner Straße."
However, the 15-year-old did not let up and first informed his friend, the 16-year-old owner. At the same time, he continued to pursue the man. Although he briefly lost sight of the man, he was able to resume the pursuit a short time later.
Persistence forced the thief to flee
In the meantime, his 16-year-old friend had joined him on a bicycle. Together they were able to catch the man again. The police report: "Although the man continued to deny the theft, he was impressed by the tenacity of the young men, left the mountain bike behind and fled on foot."
The young men eventually informed the police. At the police station, the frame number revealed that it was indeed the mountain bike that had been reported stolen in September. The bike was secured with a lock at the time and was stolen from the bus stop in Anton-Winkler-Straße.
Police ask for information
The alleged bicycle thief could not be found during the search. The police are asking for information on the following description of the perpetrator: about 40 years old, 1.70 - 1.80 m tall, sturdy build, German with an accent, wearing a black jacket and a gray cap, under the jacket he was wearing a black hooded sweater, the hood he was wearing over the cap. The man said he was on his way to work. The Bad Reichenhall police are looking for information.
