Pilgrims of hope
Theater competition for the holy year of pilgrims
The diocese of Gurk is calling for a theater competition with the theme "Pilgrims of Hope" and promises performances and prize money.
2025 is a holy year in the Catholic Church, which Pope Francis has entitled "Pilgrims of Hope". The diocese of Gurk wants to dedicate itself to giving hope. Pope Francis has placed young people, the sick and those who care for them, the elderly, the poor, prisoners and refugees at the heart of the Church.
Celebrating a special year together
A theater competition was initiated for this occasion. People of all ages are encouraged to engage with this topic. The idea is to connect theater groups and people to celebrate this special year together. Anyone who is interested in theater or playwriting can apply.
Theater competition in the Holy Year 2025 - Conditions of participation
- Short description of the play
- Name of the play
- Information about the theater group
- Length (approx. 30 - 60 minutes)
- Target group
- Date of the planned premiere
- Contact person
Visitors should go home with more hope
Whether drama, comedy or experimental theater, we are looking for creative productions on the theme of hope. You can expect a stage in the Diözesanhaus Klagenfurt, an interested audience and the opportunity to receive valuable feedback from an expert jury. The aim is for everyone who watches the plays to return home with more hope. Performance dates are agreed with each group.
The plays are to be shown by the end of November. The prizes are also impressive. First place will receive 5000 euros, second place 3000 euros and third place 2000 euros. It is also important for the diocese to mention that the play can also be performed in Slovenian.
True to the words of Pope Francis: "Hope is the virtue of those who are young at heart", people of all ages should apply in order to move forward into the future together. Applications can be sent to the Directorate of the Episcopal Pastoral Care Office by April 15 at the latest: seelsorgeamt.direktion@kath-kirche-kaernten.at
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.