Many new events
Wedding dreams come true at Hollenburg Castle
A historic Carinthian landmark is now available as a cool wedding location: couples can now tie the knot at Hollenburg Castle. 160 wedding guests are permitted. And the bride and groom can even spend the night in the castle - just like the lords of the castle used to.
Franka Schridde and Nika Basic have been offering new wedding venues since 2020, i.e. since the coronavirus era. "There was a lot of interest from couples despite the difficult conditions," says Franka. Now everything is back to normal, the two recommend Lake Wörthersee and Hollenburg Castle as wedding venues.
"The idea for this wedding venue came about when the owners of Hollenburg Castle approached us and asked for support in repositioning the castle as an event location," says Schridde. "The charm of the castle is incredible and the view is fantastic. A banqueting hall is now being built and 160 wedding guests can come. A tent for 80 people will be set up in the inner courtyard. The bridal couples can even spend the night in the castle - just like the lords of the castle used to. The offer includes everything from the wedding dress, photography and decoration to catering and the wedding cake," says Schridde.
Exclusive events within historic walls
Together with event lady Julia Römer, the two are putting on a wedding market with 35 exhibitors and food trucks at Hollenburg Castle on March 9. The future yes-sayers can talk to service providers and get inspired in a relaxed atmosphere. "The castle is to be set up as a versatile venue," say the organizers.
