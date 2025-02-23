Wedding dreams come true at Hollenburg Castle

"The idea for this wedding venue came about when the owners of Hollenburg Castle approached us and asked for support in repositioning the castle as an event location," says Schridde. "The charm of the castle is incredible and the view is fantastic. A banqueting hall is now being built and 160 wedding guests can come. A tent for 80 people will be set up in the inner courtyard. The bridal couples can even spend the night in the castle - just like the lords of the castle used to. The offer includes everything from the wedding dress, photography and decoration to catering and the wedding cake," says Schridde.