Medals should also be possible without pressure

Different starting position than 2024

Last year, the Silbertaler hit the ground running at his premiere. First he and his "Rauch Young Racers" colleague Jakob Greber took the bronze medal in the team combined, then he grabbed silver in the special slalom with a brilliant second run. "But the starting position was completely different then," emphasizes the head pilot. "Back then, I had made my World Cup debut shortly before the JWM in Wengen, was allowed to race as a forerunner at the Nightrace in Schladming and had confidence like nothing else. The current season, on the other hand, has certainly not gone according to plan so far."