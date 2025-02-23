Junior World Championships await
Medals should also be possible without pressure
Moritz Zudrell's star rose rapidly last season. First his World Cup debut at the slalom classic in Wengen, followed shortly afterwards by two medals at the Junior World Championships. This winter, things have quietened down around the young Vorarlberg native - the "Krone" spoke to the 19-year-old.
"Being at home on the Kristberg for more than a week in February has been rather rare in recent years," sighs Moritz Zudrell. "But I've been ill recently. Fortunately, it didn't knock me out completely." This means that nothing stands in the way of the 19-year-old's second Junior World Championship participation in Tarvis.
Different starting position than 2024
Last year, the Silbertaler hit the ground running at his premiere. First he and his "Rauch Young Racers" colleague Jakob Greber took the bronze medal in the team combined, then he grabbed silver in the special slalom with a brilliant second run. "But the starting position was completely different then," emphasizes the head pilot. "Back then, I had made my World Cup debut shortly before the JWM in Wengen, was allowed to race as a forerunner at the Nightrace in Schladming and had confidence like nothing else. The current season, on the other hand, has certainly not gone according to plan so far."
However, the army athlete can also see the positives in this. "I've actually only raced in the European Cup this winter. You always have the EC start list in the back of your mind. The slalom at the JWM is the first race where I have nothing to lose. I'm going to push hard and see what comes out of it."
Excellent memories of Tarvis
Before the time comes on March 6, however, Zudrell will have already completed a few starts. "The plan is for me to compete in all disciplines apart from the team event," reveals Moritz, who is traveling to Tarvisio with excellent memories. At the 2023 EYOF, he won bronze in the slalom, giant slalom and super-G. "And on the very slope where the speed competitions are now being held," grins the Montafon native.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
